Reba McEntire remembers Dolly Parton after her death: 'I admired her honesty'

Reba McEntire is remembering "honest" Dolly Parton following her death.

In a new interview with Extra, the Fancy singer paid a glowing tribute to the country music icon, stating that Dolly "treated everyone equally."

"The thing that I loved about Dolly is that she treated everyone equal, no matter where you were on the call sheet or in the ladder of life," Reba said, who starred alongside the legendary singer in TV sitcom, Reba, in 2005.

"And she was honest. What you would see with Dolly was the honest Dolly. She was honest to a fault and she didn't pretend to be anything else," she continued.

"She was also honest about her beliefs," added Reba. "She wasn’t ashamed, embarrassed to talk about her faith, and she sang about it, she talked about it, and she was eager to share her belief."

"I admired her honesty. As much as they talk about what was all fake, it was all honest and true," concluded the 71-year-old songstress.

For those unaware, Dolly passed away in August after losing a brave battle with cancer.

“Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee,” the iconic singer's spokesperson said in a statement at that time.