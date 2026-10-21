Taylor Swift floored over Academy Music Gala: ‘It was a vibe’

Taylor Swift is dazzling in a beautiful ensemble from her special night out.



The pop-star turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself in a rose gold gowns as she paid gratitude for her latest performance.

Taylor Swift took the stage last night at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala, a Los Angeles fundraising event benefitting the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The singer captioned: “A night at the museum I'll never forget!

“Thank you to the @academymuseum for inviting us!

Getting to perform with the band again for the first time in almost 2 years was a VIBE. And I got to sit with my @toystory 5 family.”





Taylor was invited on stage by Conan O’Brien, who voiced Toy Story 5’s potty training gadget Smarty Pants, introduced Swift’s performance: “She’s John, Paul, George and Ringo all in one,” he said.

The pop superstar reportedly stole the spotlight at Saturday night’s Academy Museum Gala, performing for a crowd that included Steven Spielberg, Charlize Theron and Colman Domingo.

But according to sources, her biggest moment came after the music stopped.

“These people have Oscars, millions of dollars and enormous power,” a source told Rob Shutter.

“They’re impossible to impress. But Taylor walked into that room and suddenly everyone was desperate to meet her!”

Yet the alleged behind-the-scenes charm offensive is what has sparked talk about a possible awards-season strategy.

“Taylor worked that room like a master politician,” a Hollywood insider shared.

“She was gracious, charming and made everyone feel special. By the end of the night, Hollywood was eating out of her hand!”