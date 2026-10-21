Prince William marriage is similar to King Charles for THIS reason

Kate Middleton and Prince William are praised for being a double act, unlike King Charles and ex-wife, Princess Diana.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are set to become the next king and queen, understand the importance of teamwork unlike former Prince of Wales, King Charles and ex-wife Princess Diana

“William definitely visibly relaxes when Catherine is near, and you see a similar thing with Charles and Camilla, actually," Simon Vigar, author of The Four Wives of Windsor, told Hello! magazine.

"William is very happy for Catherine to take the spotlight in a way that back in the day Charles wasn't with Diana, of course, but he is now with Camilla,” Vigar said. "They are clearly a double act.”

"It's very hard to do that job on your own, and I think we'll see an even stronger double act when the time comes, when William becomes King," Vigar said, adding that the Princess of Wales is "obviously very, very important to him personally and publicly."

The Prince of and Princess of Wales, who welcomed the Sultan of Oman earlier, turned to their Instagram to share photos of their lavish estate banquet organised for the statesman.

“Ready for tonight's State Banquet in Windsor ...,” the couple captioned the post.

Prince William welcomed the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, at the Sultan's residence in London today on behalf of King Charles.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle, highlighting the two countries' years-long diplomatic, military, and economic ties.