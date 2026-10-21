Katt Williams shares insights into his family life

Katt Williams got candid about his family life.

The American comedian and actor shares a daughter with ex Angela and a son with former partner Justine.

Recently Katt opened up in his new memoir Nine Lives, No Wives and 69 Concubines, about a life changing moment when he became father of a daughter even before 21.

“It f--ked me up too. Messed me up inside so bad I felt my chest cave in,” Katt wrote.

He revealed that his ex-Angela raised their daughter while he chased his dreams of becoming a comedian, stating, “I left knowing one thing: our daughter, a little chocolate queen, would grow into one of the most loved and stunning Black women on earth.”

Moreover, just after two years he became father of a son too, “Suddenly, I was a full-time dad with a daughter in South Carolina and a son on my hip,” Katt recalled in his memoir.

Noting, “My daughter was now 3, and I wasn’t in her life as I should have been. Micah was with me, but I didn’t know a thing about raising a child.”

Notably, after taking full custody of his son, Micah Williams, Katt legally adopted Justine's six other children.

“Taking in those kids changed my life in ways I never saw coming,” the author continued, “One kid to seven kids overnight? That was a head-on collision in a minivan full of responsibility.”

“My big-ass family became my whole damn universe,” Katt added, “Would I change a thing? Hell no.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Katt Williams currently lives in California with his longtime assistant Lena, her three children and his estate manager and her six children. Moreover, all the kids call him “Dad.”