Andrew Garfield to receive major honour at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Film critic Leonard Maltin will honour Andrew Garfield at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

By Hassan Sohail
Published October 20, 2026
Andrew Garfield to receive major honour at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Andrew Garfield has arguably had a stellar career, with two Academy nods and a host of other awards. Now, he is set to get another.

It is the Maltin Modern Master Award, an honour given by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Established in 1995, the award was renamed in tribute to film critic Leonard Maltin.

Remarking on the honour to Garfield, Maltin said, “Andrew Garfield has long since proven himself to critics and audiences alike."

"It’s no simple matter to balance a career between mainstream Hollywood movies and challenging director-driven projects, but he has done exactly that and done it well.”

Past recipients include Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie and Christopher Nolan.

Garfield will receive the award during the 42nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The event will run from February 3 to 13, 2027.

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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