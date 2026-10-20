Andrew Garfield to receive major honour at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Film critic Leonard Maltin will honour Andrew Garfield at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Andrew Garfield has arguably had a stellar career, with two Academy nods and a host of other awards. Now, he is set to get another.
It is the Maltin Modern Master Award, an honour given by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Established in 1995, the award was renamed in tribute to film critic Leonard Maltin.
Remarking on the honour to Garfield, Maltin said, “Andrew Garfield has long since proven himself to critics and audiences alike."
"It’s no simple matter to balance a career between mainstream Hollywood movies and challenging director-driven projects, but he has done exactly that and done it well.”
Past recipients include Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie and Christopher Nolan.
Garfield will receive the award during the 42nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The event will run from February 3 to 13, 2027.
-
Prince Harry says Archie and Lilibet are loving UK school
-
Prince Harry spokesperson denies recent remark was aimed at Prince William
-
Jeremy Renner 'Mayor of Kingstown' final season first look revealed
-
Windsor Castle in pictures as King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate and William welcome Sultan of Oman
-
Prince William eyes Karan Johar’s iconic ‘K3G’
-
Prince Harry hands William ‘exactly what he wants’: ‘Doesn’t seem to dawn on him though’
-
Buckingham Palace shares video ahead of State Banquet for Sultan of Oman
-
Prince William shares conversation with Sultan of Oman