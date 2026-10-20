Windsor Castle in pictures as King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate and William welcome Sultan of Oman
King Charles was joined by Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine to greet the Sultan
Published October 20, 2026
King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed the Sultan of Oman to the UK with a spectacular military ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Charles III reviewed the guard of honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor.
The King was joined by Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine to greet the Sultan.
Below are some photos from the welcome accorded to the guests:
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