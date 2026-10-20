‘Absolute nightmare’ mounts against Meghan Markle: ‘Harry has no way of preparing himself’

Angela Kelly may very well become the one person Prince Harry will be genuinely afraid off, and sources warn it might already be happening because of the position she enjoyed during her time in Queen Elizabeth’s employ, that lasted nearly 28 years and allowed her to serve as personal assistant and senior dresser to the monarch.

As for what might cause the issue to boil over, the truth of the matter is that her life is about to be turned into a film and what makes this story pertinent to mention is that she was one of the closest members of staff when ‘taira gate’ happened. Aka, the day Meghan is said to have had a row over what tiara she could wear for her wedding.

The updated report comes from a well-placed source that chatted about this with Closer Online.

According to their findings “Harry has every reason to be afraid of this woman, he tore into her in his book [Spare] and it’s no secret she was absolutely furious; it’s hard to imagine she will pass up the chance for revenge.”

“She was privy to nearly everything that went on behind the palace walls, including the whole Megxit nightmare. It’s hard to imagine she will paint Harry and Meghan in a good light so the odds are this will be very embarrassing for them.”

Now, the entire thing is being kept very ‘hush hush’ so not much is known at this point. However, the one thing being alleged is that apparently, it “started as a documentary,” but has since “morphed into a scripted project,” and “the word is that Angela’s being consulted on the story.”

With this information being the only thing that’s public knowledge the source added, “this is an absolute nightmare for Harry, the fear of what someone might reveal about his private life is always hovering as this low-level anxiety.”

Before actually signing off the source claimed, “now it’s more than just a potential threat, this is very real and he has no way of knowing how bad it will be at this stage because the information that’s out there is so sparse. He has no way of preparing himself, all he can do is hope there won't be anything too embarrassing that he hasn't already disclosed.”