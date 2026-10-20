Victoria Beckham gives shut-up call to daughter Harper ahead of her biggest milestone

Victoria Beckham recently revealed what her daughter Harper Beckham made her do after she was banned from wearing makeup.

During a Today Show segment with Zanna Roberts Rassi, the wife of English footballer David Beckham announced that her 15-year-old daughter will soon launch her own make-up brand, which will reportedly be called Harlo by Harper.

Reflecting on Harper’s love of make-up, Victoria shared that her girl is “really good at applying natural make-up,” but she is prohibited from wearing cosmetic products at school.

The Spice Girls alum went on to share, “Quite recently she said they've told me that I'm not allowed to wear make-up for school. She said, ‘Why don't they want me to look my best?’”

“She's like, ‘Mummy can't you call the school?’” she recalled, adding that she clearly told Harper she would not ring her school to request for her. “I'm like ‘I can't Harper.’”

Notably, this comes after Harper faced severe criticism in the United States as she tried to crack the American market for Harlo and ended up facing disappointment as a firm selling dietary supplements had already registered the name Harlo.

It is pertinent to mention that Harper Beckham, who applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office to ringfence the brand Harlo by Harper, cannot trademark the name in America.