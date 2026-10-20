Jaafar Jackson reveals what uncle Michael Jackson would think of his biopic's success

Jaafar Jackson believes his late uncle, Michael Jackson, would be "proud" after the blockbuster hit of his biopic, Michael.

The film, which stars Jaafar as the late King of Pop, has earned more than $1 billion at the global box office, making it the first-ever biopic to reach the milestone.

Speaking on the Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, Jaafar shared his reaction to the film's success, noting, "I was pretty emotional."

Jaafar also hoped for a similar reaction from the late pop star because he was fond of breaking records.

"I know how proud Michael would be of that," Jaafar gushed, adding, "Because he was someone who wanted to break many records."

For those unversed, Jaafar is the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson, 71.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Jaafar also reflected on not fully understanding his family's fame until he was six years old.

He recalled watching The Jackson 5 reunite with Michael at the singer's 30th-anniversary celebration at New York City's Madison Square Garden in September 2001.

"I didn't really realise who my family was until the age of six, when I went and saw them perform in New York for their 30th anniversary," Jaafar recounted. "Just hearing the reaction of the fans screaming, I was kind of scared."

He added, "Because I didn't really understand the level of what that was. Seeing someone react to another person like that."

The experience helped Jaafar realise that his family was "important in some way".