Ruby Rose recounts awkward Kelly Clarkson encounter amid Brooklyn store drama

Amid Kelly Clarkson's viral $15,000 singing bird dispute with a Brooklyn store, Ruby Rose dished on her past bizarre interaction with the American Idol winner.

​Earlier this month the Kelly Clarkson Show host got caught up in a feud with a toy store based in New York City over their singing bird ornament, Molly.

Now, the 40-year-old actress took to Threads and recounted her own strange encounter with Kelly that occurred "many moons ago."

"I know what it's like to be Molly the bird," Ruby began, "Many moons ago I interviewed Kelly for MTV Australia."

"I was so smitten by how down to earth and funny she was," she gushed.

But a strange interaction took place when Kelly was about to exit the set.

Ruby recalled, "After the interview I got up and left the room. Right before I closed the door, I heard Miss Clarkson say, 'she was adorable, I just want to put her in my pocket and take her with me', a reference to me."

She continued, "I paused, and asked my producer if I could find a way to become really tiny so that I could live in Kelly's pocket."

Over Ruby's hysterical remark, her producer "laughed."

"We left and went on to another interview, but for years I wondered what my life could have been," Ruby noted, adding a sarcastic remark on her recent Brooklyn store drama. "I feel for Molly, I really do."

Ruby's sarcastic comment came after Kelly accused the Art of Play store of treating her like Julia Robert's character in Pretty Woman and claimed that when she asked about buying the expensive bird ornament, salesmen at the store behaved as if she "couldn’t afford it."

Later, the store denied the claim and called it a "misunderstanding."