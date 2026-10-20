'Dirty Dancing' sequel producer promises no AI Patrick Swayze

The upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel will honour the late Patrick Swayze without any use of AI to bring him back.

Lionsgate first confirmed the sequel in 2020, promoting it at CinemaCon in 2022, and naming the producers and writer in January 2026.

Now, producer Nina Jacobson spilled more on what to expect from the upcoming sequel when she attended IndieWire’s Future of Filmmaking 2026 Summit on Saturday, October 17.

“Don’t worry, we won’t be bringing him back with AI,” said Jacobson, insisting the team must let people mourn Swayze in the film.

Swayze played Johnny Castle in the 1987 original. He died in 2009 at age 57 of pancreatic cancer.

Jennifer Grey will be returning as Frances “Baby” Houseman. She will star alongside a group of new young actors. Kim Rosenstock, who wrote Dying for Sex, is writing the film. Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing. However, the plot is still secret.

No release date has been announced.