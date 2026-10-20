'Dirty Dancing' sequel producer promises no AI Patrick Swayze
Producer Nina Jacobson draws the line on AI in 'Dirty Dancing' sequel, insisting it will 'chase the feeling' of the 1987 original
The upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel will honour the late Patrick Swayze without any use of AI to bring him back.
Lionsgate first confirmed the sequel in 2020, promoting it at CinemaCon in 2022, and naming the producers and writer in January 2026.
Now, producer Nina Jacobson spilled more on what to expect from the upcoming sequel when she attended IndieWire’s Future of Filmmaking 2026 Summit on Saturday, October 17.
“Don’t worry, we won’t be bringing him back with AI,” said Jacobson, insisting the team must let people mourn Swayze in the film.
Swayze played Johnny Castle in the 1987 original. He died in 2009 at age 57 of pancreatic cancer.
Jennifer Grey will be returning as Frances “Baby” Houseman. She will star alongside a group of new young actors. Kim Rosenstock, who wrote Dying for Sex, is writing the film. Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing. However, the plot is still secret.
No release date has been announced.
-
Justin Bieber's ex Sahara Ray's cause of death laid bare
-
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein said to be 'casually' dating
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle living life ‘foisted upon them’ by Queen Elizabeth II
-
Adam Levine gushes over Behati Prinsloo’s Victoria’s Secret return
-
Selma Blair is on ‘complicated’ path to work with illness after arrest
-
Taylor Swift calls out fan for filming her at Chiefs game
-
Mike Tindall tips Prince George in area lacked by Prince William
-
Justin Bieber's ex, model Sahara Ray dies at 34