'KPop Demon Hunters' star EJAE ties the knot with fiancé Sam Kim
EJAE and Sam Kim got engaged in the fall of 2023
K-pop Demon Hunter star EJAE has finally exchanged vows with her fiancé, Sam Kim.
The wedding ceremony took place on Stage 28 in Seoul on October 17.
“My grandparents lived in the house at the venue when I was a little girl,” EJAE told Vogue of the ceremony site.
“I spent much of my childhood exploring the garden and walking with my grandfather in the hills behind the house," she continued.
EJAE looked stunning in a custom Danielle Frankel tulle gown on her big day.
“I had long admired Danielle’s modern, but slightly twisted take on a classic wedding dress, and I knew I wanted to reach out to see if she would be interested in working with me on a custom dress,” she told the outlet.
“From our first meeting, Danielle immediately understood my vision: ethereal, modern, chic, and timeless with a twist," added EJAE, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae.
For those unaware, EJAE and Sam got engaged in the fall of 2023. The singer later confirmed the joyful news on her Instagram handle in January 2026 by posting photos of the milestone.
The two first met in 2017.
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