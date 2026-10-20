Michael Douglas breaks silence on quitting MCU
Michael Douglas opens up about how he wanted to bid farewell to Marvel Cinematic Universe
Michael Douglas recently made a shocking confession about how he wanted to bid farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Illuminating the Monday, October 19th episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 82-year-old legendary Hollywood actor and film producer revealed that he wanted his character, Hank Pym, to be killed off after the sophomore Ant-Man film.
In a heart-to-heart with the host Josh Horowitz, Douglas said, “I would have been killed off after the second one, but they wouldn’t let me.”
For those unaware, Douglas played the role of the original Ant-Man called Hank in the 2015 film along with an ensemble cast, including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Judy Greer, Bobby Cannavale, and others.
The Basic Instinct star with Rudd and Lilly returned for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which was released in 2018, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which came out in 2023.
It is pertinent to mention that Michael Douglas, who was diagnosed with stage IV oral squamous cell carcinoma in August 2010 and was declared cancer-free in January 2011 after an intensive 8-to-9-week regimen of chemotherapy and radiation, also made a cameo in Avengers: Endgame in 2023.
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