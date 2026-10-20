King Charles makes another mistake with Andrew: ‘Why on earth have you done this?’

It seems King Charles has taken up a rather unorthodox view of his baby brother – that too, literally as rumours claim.

Now for those unversed with what this means, a new allegation has hit the Palace of the cancer-stricken monarch. According to their findings there is no sense of ‘adult’ treatment visible anywhere, near or around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – the same man held accused of engaging in misconduct while in public office, and exposed for having a pretty close bond with a convicted child sex offender.

Now as for the allegation itself, it’s been brought to light on The Mirror’s Pod Save the King YouTube show, by royal editor Russell Myers.

The report also went into the nitty gritty about why a new accusation has hit the ex-Duke and according to the official note, Andrew was unable to pay £302,000 in compensation for Royal Lodge, because according to original documents, if he surrenders the property in the first 25 years, he incurs that. However, it was King Charles who footed a whopping £1.5 million to get Andrew out, and moved into Marsh Farm when public outcry was mounting, about his use of taxpayer funded amenities.

In the eyes of Mr Myers the conditions under which Andrew left are not appropriate. His exact words are, “it's a total lack of respect. Really, it is. Because if you're supposed to be responsible for it, but you just think, ‘How disrespectful can some people be?' You've got a member of the Royal Family living in a residence that isn't his own, he doesn't get to pass it down, it's part of the Crown Estate, and yet a £1.8m repair bill… Why on earth has the King done this?”

That conversation also captured a response by The Mirror’s deputy royal editor, Jennifer Newton and she agreed saying, “does this not just smack of entitlement yet again? He thinks he can live in that house, do what he wants, move out, and someone else is going to clean up the mess, literally and financially, for him.”

Mr Myers concluding remarks came right after that, because he said, “absolutely. And this is exactly the sort of person that Andrew is. Speaking unkindly to members of staff, you know, there's been allegations of sort of having fisticuffs with members of the royal staff as well, arguments with them, speaking down to them.”