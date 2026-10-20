Adam Levine gushes over Behati Prinsloo’s Victoria’s Secret return

Adam Levine praised his wife, Behati Prinsloo, after her turn at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 38-year-old Namibian model walked the runway on Sunday night. She was one of many past Victoria’s Secret Angels in the show, which was livestreamed on YouTube.

Although Levine, 47, did not attend, he still shared a backstage selfie of Prinsloo getting ready.

He wrote that he was “totally and completely and eternally blown away” and also posted a video of friends and family cheering for her as they watched the show. Their three children were there.

The couple married on July 19, 2014, at Flora Farms in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and went on to welcome daughters Dusty Rose, 10, and Gio Grace, 8, and a 3-year-old son whose name has not been made public.

Their marriage also faced a public test in 2022 when she was pregnant with their third child as Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted messages on TikTok. She said they came from Levine, a coach on The Voice.

Levine denied having an affair, but admitted he had sent flirty texts. The couple seems to have moved forward.

On Valentine’s Day, Prinsloo also posted a loving tribute to her husband. In March, she wished him a happy birthday and called him her best friend. Some followers still urge her to leave him in the comments.