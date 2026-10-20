Mike Tindall tips Prince George in area lacked by Prince William

Mike Tindall holds a special relationship with Prince George, it is revealed.



The former rugby player, who is married to Zara Tinder, daughter of Princess Anne, takes great care of Prince George.

Royal author Robert Jobson reveals Mike talks to Prince George about topics that are not often discussed at home.

The author tells Daily Mail: “He talks to him about losing, the one subject nobody else raises, because everybody else is invested in the boy winning,”

Jobson said: “Mike has lost in front of eighty thousand people. He can be funny about it the next morning.”

The expert added: “You see it in the photographs. An arm round George's shoulders, leaning in, saying something. No airs and graces about the man, and the child worked that out years ago.”

This comes as former Royal butler Grant Harrold tells GB News: "They're not working royals and, to be frank, they don't want to be. I can't see that changing from an official point."

Zara and Mike have carved out their own identities through sport, business and their easy rapport with the public.

The Princess Royal's an accomplished equestrian and Olympic medallist, and Mike, a former England rugby international, have earned recognition beyond their royal connections.

Grant believes this independent standing is precisely what makes them such an asset to the family.

"Both are well-liked, and they have built great sporting careers of their own merit, and people really like that about them and I think the royals would be daft not to make the most of this," he explained.

Grant says that King Charles and Prince William are well aware of their appeal.

"I think we will see more of them at family events and taking on a brighter spotlight on the more personal side of family events," he said.