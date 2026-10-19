‘No extra pay, no work’: Michael Rosenbaum recalls rejecting ‘Smallville’ deal
Michael Rosenbaum famously portrayed Lex Luthor on 'Smallville'
As Lex Luthor, Michael Rosenbaum starred in Smallville for seven seasons. Yet, he exited the show after the seventh season.
Reports at the time suggested the studio refused to raise his pay and asked him to commit to three more seasons.
Expectedly, he declined to sign the three-year agreement if it did not offer a pay raise.
Looking back at the incident, he recalled, “I’m an integral part of this success, don’t I need to get rewarded?”
Without extra pay, Rosenbaum said the studio expected to bind him to a three-year contract.
“Anybody who works in any business, it’s like, ‘I’m an integral part of this success, don’t I need to get rewarded?’” he shared.
As it ended up, the actor decided to opt out of the deal, saying, “I said, ‘Yeah, no thanks.’ And that was it."
Rosenbaum's revelation offered a glimpse into how the fan-favourite character in Smallville came to an end.
-
Diana's former butler invokes her Paris death amid protests
-
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie to undertake foreign visit
-
Meghan Markle receives shocking advice about royal title after 'clever move'
-
Russell Brand rape trial week 2: Third victim testifies against him in court
-
Prince William lands King Charles in major trouble?
-
Prince Harry’s worst mistake costs him decades of healing: Exposed
-
Miley Cyrus shuts down ‘clickbait’ Hollywood Bowl show controversy
-
Barbara Palvin makes shocking confession about postpartum runway return