Royal experts warn Prince Harry about major obstacle in reconciliation with William

King Charles could intervene by asking William to consider reconciliation

Royal experts have warned Prince Harry about major risks as the Duke is eager to reconcile with his elder brother William and other senior royals.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich warned, "While Harry might wish to reconcile, the consequences of his divulging private family grievances, as well as monetizing it all can never be undone."

Hilary further warned, "...Reconciliation will become harder, if not impossible, upon William's ascension to the throne."

Another royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told the publication that the King could intervene by asking William to consider reconciliation. However, he warned that William "is too entrenched in his ways."

About Harry’s plans for documentary on late mother Princess Diana on her 30th death anniversary, royal experts said it could threaten that opening, giving the Prince of Wales another reason to remain wary of his younger brother.

Royal expert Helena Chard said, "I don't buy this. Harry says [he and his family] relocated for so many different reasons, but the main reason is clear: it's the reported planning of the Diana documentary for the 30th anniversary."

However, she also warned, "This isn't bridge building.”

"This is lobbing a grenade at Prince William's feet. Prince William has said no to every Diana documentary offer. He doesn't want to speak so openly about Diana. And also, doing this would just drain him if he was going to do it as a working royal. He doesn't want to create publicity for Prince Harry's documentary, and he also doesn't want him and Harry pitted against each other as brothers."