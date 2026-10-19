Diana’s brother reveals another reason why she died alone in Paris
Here is why Princess Diana was left to die alone in Paris instead of get rushed to the hospital
August 1997 was a dark day for many Diana fans, and nearly 29 years since her passing, her brother Earl Spencer has decided to get honest about what caused her to have to die alone in Paris, instead of receive help.
In his view, the entire situation was ‘preventable’. But for those unversed, it was a car crash, instigated by the paparazzi led car chase that caused the vehicle to swerve, dodge and ultimately result in a crash.
Her own brother decided to clear the air, and defend his sisters memory by exposing some of the biggest conspiracy theories out there – the biggest of which is that she was ‘paranoid’ to think people were out to get her.
According to RadarOnline, the Earl used one of the most infamous interviews she’s credited with, the BBC chat with Martin Bashir to explain how badly his sister was targeted and why she was led to believe there was a threat to her life.
For the 1995 interview in particular its well known that Bashir used fake bank statements to secure the interview itself. The bank documents alleged Diaan was ‘under surveillance’ by ‘operatives’ working for the Royal Family. But more than that, she was led to believe her car was being tacked, her phone was bugged and her private emails were being intercepted, among other things.
His actual words about it though read, “people said, 'Oh, she was paranoid' – she wasn't paranoid. She was convinced that she couldn't trust people because the evidence was there, and I think that left her vulnerable that night.”
But even more than that, a royal source also highlighted this part of the Earl’s claims. While speaking to the outlet in their own timeframe they said, “Diana was no match for the plot designed to entrap her. She was like a lamb to the slaughter.”
One instance that they say was the part she misunderstood was when she saw recordings of Prince Charles and his private secretary Richard Aylard planning her 'end game'.
Before concluding the same insider explained, “to Diana, however, it was evidence of a plot to kill her. The aim was to push the paranoid princess into talking publicly – a royal no-no – to give cheating Charles ammunition to force the divorce she was refusing.”
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