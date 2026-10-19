'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte's mom spills heartbreaking details about his final days
RJ Mitte died by suicide earlier in October at the age of 32
Late Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte's mom has shared that the actor's death was "unexpected" for her because, according to her, his career was progressing well and he had also been seeking therapy.
Speaking to Hollywood Reporter, Mitte's mom, Dyna Mitte, admitted that “there were concerns" about the actor's mental health, which led her to encourage him to speak to a therapist
Dyna said, "I told him to talk to a therapist and share his feelings and how he saw things ..."
Mitte's mom also dismissed claims that her son was struggling financially or professionally, explaining that he had several upcoming projects.
"R.J. had three movies that have already come out this year. He has two more coming out. He has already signed deals on several new movies that he was going to be filming," Dyna noted, adding that Mitte also had a book coming out and was planning to start a food truck business.
Referring to financial issues caused by Mitte's former manager's mismanagement, Dyna clarified those issues had been resolved years ago and was unrelated to his death.
She believes her son may have experienced a difficult period despite opening up to loved ones about his struggles.
Dyna noted, "That doesn’t mean he hadn’t been having personal struggles. He had been opening up to me, to his sister, to family members and to people on his team. I don’t know what else to say other than that it wasn’t something we expected.
"A mother should never have to find her child that way. It’s a hard pill to swallow," she concluded.
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