Prince Harry presses William’s worst buttons: ‘If he could kick them out of the country he would’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have kept their move a secret, and Prince William may be going on like nothing happened, but that is not true at all.

In reality, the truth is allegedly out, and the world finally is set to get the scoop on what is going on between the Firm and the Sussexes -- whose homecoming has turned into one of the biggest pieces of news of 2026.

A source revealed it all to New Idea and during their chat they explained, “Prince William is seething” in reality despite the way he portrays himself in public.

The Nottingham engagement is also said to have been something shocking because William “could not believe what he was seeing,” the source admits. “It was the final straw for him” in all respects.

What makes this entire thing even worse is that only weeks prior the Sussexes were branded “non-working royals and private citizens” by the King in a letter he penned to the Lord Chamberlin.

But the way they were performing their walk-about, “it couldn’t have looked more like an official royal duty if it tried. It was as if they’d totally ignored Charles’ letter. William is furious about it.”

His anger is said to be at a point where he “would have little hesitation in doing everything in his power to block them. He’s so angry, if he could kick them out of the country right now, he would.”

However, given who is in charge, “there are now intense meetings being held between William and the King’s advisers on how to avoid Harry and Meghan gatecrashing other events or clashing with senior royals’ events” because it hasn’t quite come to that, the insider said before actually signing off.