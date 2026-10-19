Alexander Skarsgard dishes on how fatherhood transformed him

Alexander Skarsgard's priorities have changed since becoming a father.

In a new interview with The Sun, the 50-year-old actor said that he no longer "feels the need" to work as constantly as he once did, because he now wants to spend more time with his little son.

"It was easy, before, to be spontaneous. I’m quite adventurous, so if an opportunity came up to go to the South Pole or Greenland or sail across the Atlantic, I did it. I lived out of a suitcase for many years. I went from one job to another and, if I had a break, I could go off and explore the world," said Alexander.

"But my priorities have changed. Not to say that that itch to go off and explore the world is gone, but spending time with my boy is incredibly precious," he continued.

The Pillion star added, "It’s made me more discerning. I don’t feel the need to work nonstop the way I did before. If I take on a job it has got to be special enough to warrant being away."

For those unaware, Alexander welcomed his first baby with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny in March 2023.