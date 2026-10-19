Piers Morgan gets strong response from anti-monarchy group over Meghan Markle, Harry remarks

Piers Morgan explained, “Working Royals do endless duties for the good of their country."

Anti-monarchy group Republic chief Graham Smith has strongly reacted to Piers Morgan remarks regarding the working royals and their duties.

The TV presenter took to X, formerly Twitter handle and offered support to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their friend made shocking remarks apparently on behalf of them.

The friend says Meghan and Harry — who are said to be ‘emotional and overjoyed’ at the reception they got in Nottingham — think it is a ‘lazy’ definition of royal duty as they ‘hate’ the phrase ‘working members of the royal family’

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah shared the Sunday Times report on her X, formerly Twitter handle, and said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘hate’ the phrase ‘working members of the royal family’, believing it to be a “lazy” definition of royal duty.”

Piers Morgan reacted to Roya’s tweeted saying, “Let me help them.”

Morgan explained, “Working Royals do endless duties for the good of their country.

“These two grifters are doing fake ‘royal work’ to line their own pockets.”

He further said, “It’s shameless, shameful and should be stopped.”

Piers Morgan remarks caught the attention of Smith, who reacted saying: “Royals do very little and what they do is nothing more than PR to ensure they can line their pockets with half a billion a year of taxpayers cash.”

He also reacted to a fan’s remarks who said, “They live off the Duchy of Cornwall.

“Now calculate how many tourists the monarchy attracts and the money that brings in to the economy.”

Smith said, “William lives off the duchy of Cornwall, which is a publicly owned asset. Parliament allows him to keep the profits of more than £20m a year.

“Money brought in by the monarchy through tourism is, to the nears £100, exactly £0.”