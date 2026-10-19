Jesse Eisenberg explains why he stopped pursuing superhero roles after 2016 'Batman v Superman'

Jesse Eisenberg opened up about how winning a Razzie Award changed his career and pushed him towards writing and directing films.

The Social Network star won the Worst Supporting Actor Razzie for playing Lex Luthor in the 2016 superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Speaking at the London Film Festival, Eisenberg said the award made him worry about his future as an actor.

"Listen, a lot of it just came from fear," he began, "I couldn’t get into movie studio parts anymore because I had won a Raspberry Award from [being in the] Batman movie … and I saw the trajectory."

Eisenberg went on to explain the uncertainty of Hollywood noting it's an industry where an actor's success quickly fades.

"Acting is just this unstable, awful industry where you are either on the treadmill and you’re doing okay and you’re running up or you are yesterday’s news and it’s awful," he remarked.

"And if you’re a paranoid person like me, you see it way in advance," Eisenberg added.

The Now You See Me star admitted this fear encouraged him to explore other creative opportunities.

"So I was like, I’ve got to direct movies. That’s why I started writing them, just to kind of keep my career afloat, really."

Moreover, Eisenberg noted that the worst award experience also led him to decide he will no longer take superhero movie roles.

"The industry tells you what they want from you," he shared, adding, "The industry did not want me to be in a superhero movie, and if you’re smart and self-aware, you learn that quickly."

This came after Jesse Eisenberg declined to reprise his role as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning.