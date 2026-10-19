Taika Waititi gives disappointing update on his long-awaited 'Star Wars' movie
The director and co-writer says fans may have to wait longer for his 'Star Wars' movie
Taika Waititi revealed that his standalone Star Wars movie is currently put on hold for an indefinite time.
The actor and director, who was announced as director and co-writer for a Star Wars feature film in 2020, confirmed that despite bringing in Poor Things writer Tony McNamara the project is no longer moving forward for now due to Taika's other film projects.
Taika, who also voiced the bounty hunter droid IG-11 in the live-action series The Mandalorian, told Inverse, "I hate to break this to you, but we're going to actually put it on ice and we're working on a different thing together."
When asked if he could reveal more about his other project with McNamara, Waititi checked with his publicist, who replied, "If you have to ask, the answer is no."
He then joked, "Well, there's your answer. I don't even know how to dress it up or make it even vague."
Further adding about the future of his Star Wars film, Taika said, "It's very iced. I've got about four other movies I'm trying to do.
"[But] ice ages do come to an end. Who knows?"
Taika has several other projects in line, including voicing Willy Wonka in Netflix's upcoming sequel Charlie vs. The Chocolate Factory, a What We Do In The Shadows sequel and adaptations of The Incal and Barn 8.
This came after Taika said in November 2023 that he did not want to rush the film.
"My thing is I want to take my time with that and get it right. I don't want to rush this movie," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
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