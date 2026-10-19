Harry Styles has a surprise lined up after his Madison Square Garden run

Harry Styles’ residency at Madison Square Garden is set to become a documentary film.

Reports have emerged that Styles has even hired filmmaker John Wilson to record his 30-night run at the New York City venue, per Billboard.

Wilson's documentary The History of Concrete has already earned much praise and is being named as a dark horse for Best Documentary Feature at the 2027 Academy Awards.

More reports claim that he film will mix live performances with a look at Styles’ world, per Variety. It will include stories from people involved in the tour, from Styles and his fans to the crew working behind the scenes. A theatrical release is reportedly being considered.

The residency began on August 26 and ends on October 31. It is part of his Together, Together tour, which supports his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Official UK Albums Chart. Its first single, Aperture, also topped the charts in both countries.

The tour adds 25 more shows next year. It starts in Phoenix on April 2 and visits cities across North America.

The European leg begins in Berlin on July 2 and includes Paris, Madrid, Rome and Dublin. It ends at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 28.