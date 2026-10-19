Netflix source finally comes out to defend itself against Meghan Markle’s supporters
Meghan Markle’s supporters and friends force Netflix source to come forward and deliver the honest truth
Days after The Gentlemen got Netflix into a lot of hot water, at the hands of Meghan Markle, the streaming giant’s source has finally decided to come forward with the truth.
According to them, the reality of the allegations, that Meghan’s name was ‘used’ to promote the series is not at all true.
According to The Times they were quoted saying, “This is not a show in need of stunt casting.”
Now for those unversed with what the earlier pals, and anonymous supporters claimed, a bit of it was shared by The Telegraph too. Rumour has it, “Some people in her camp feel she was used to help promote season two, because they knew it wasn't as good as the first season and had already commissioned a third. It's the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you’re ‘in conversation’ with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along.”
“The whole thing left a bit of a sour taste in the Sussex camp’s mouth. Needless to say, Netflix got what it wanted: huge viewing figures for season two and a lot of publicity.”
Now in terms of what The Gentlemen even is, it is a 2024 ongoing drama with over 2 seasons under its belt, and just a month earlier, the trailer for its second instalment went live. This is around the same time as when rumours initially went live and actors like Theo James also gave some pretty honest takes.
On the red carpet he said, “At the moment, we’re just trying to get as many eyes on season two, and then season three will happen soon. But in terms of story, we have the overarching ambition of where we’re going to go. We’re going to expand the world, go to different countries. But in terms of the minutiae, I mean, it’s still very much up in the air.”
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