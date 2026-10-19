Dylan Sprouse shares sweet update on life as a first-time dad

Dylan Sprouse is living his best dad's life as a newly minted father.

​The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, who welcomed his daughter Sylvie with his wife Barbara Palvin in September, gave fans a rare insight into his father-daughter bond.

​"It's really cute," Dylan gushed in a recent chat with E! News on the pink carpet ahead of the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 18.

​The proud dad also revealed that his six-week-old now recognizes him as her vision starts to clear.

​"Her eyesight's clearing up, and so she's starting to recognize faces a lot more," Dylan told the outlet.

​Dylan further gushed that his dream as a father has come true as his baby daughter now even understands his jokes.

​"She's smiling and laughing at my jokes," he shared with a smile, "Which is all a dad can really dream of."

​Moreover, Dylan also shared some not-so-talked-about side of fatherhood, admitting it has surprised him the most.

​"How desensitized I am now to bodily fluids," he shared. "That's just having a baby, I guess."

​As his wife Barbara walked her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show just six weeks after giving birth to Sylvia, Dylan gushed that he is proud of his wife.

​"I don't know where she finds the energy," the doting husband said. "I'm a tired guy all the time, and obviously having a newborn makes you more tired. Barbara's just up and in super mom mode, and now she's walking the show. I'm like, 'Where does it come from?'"

​"I'm extremely proud of my wife. I'm excited to see what happens," he added.