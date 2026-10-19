Dylan Sprouse shares sweet update on life as a first-time dad

Dylan Sprouse and wife Barbara Palvin welcomed daughter Sylvie in September

By Maliha Javed
Published October 19, 2026
Dylan Sprouse shares sweet update on life as a first-time dad
Dylan Sprouse shares sweet update on life as a first-time dad

Dylan Sprouse is living his best dad's life as a newly minted father.

​The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, who welcomed his daughter Sylvie with his wife Barbara Palvin in September, gave fans a rare insight into his father-daughter bond.

​"It's really cute," Dylan gushed in a recent chat with E! News on the pink carpet ahead of the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 18.

​The proud dad also revealed that his six-week-old now recognizes him as her vision starts to clear.

Dylan Sprouse shares sweet update on life as a first-time dad

​"Her eyesight's clearing up, and so she's starting to recognize faces a lot more," Dylan told the outlet.

​Dylan further gushed that his dream as a father has come true as his baby daughter now even understands his jokes.

​"She's smiling and laughing at my jokes," he shared with a smile, "Which is all a dad can really dream of."

​Moreover, Dylan also shared some not-so-talked-about side of fatherhood, admitting it has surprised him the most.

​"How desensitized I am now to bodily fluids," he shared. "That's just having a baby, I guess."

​As his wife Barbara walked her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show just six weeks after giving birth to Sylvia, Dylan gushed that he is proud of his wife.

​"I don't know where she finds the energy," the doting husband said. "I'm a tired guy all the time, and obviously having a newborn makes you more tired. Barbara's just up and in super mom mode, and now she's walking the show. I'm like, 'Where does it come from?'"

​"I'm extremely proud of my wife. I'm excited to see what happens," he added.

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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