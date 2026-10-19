Miranda Kerr unveils why she declined 2026 Victoria's Secret invite

Miranda Kerr got honest about her Victoria's Secret return after saying goodbye in 2013.

To celebrate Miranda Kerr's 20 years as a Victoria's Secret Angel, the supermodel received an invitation to walk the runway at this year's fashion show held on Sunday, October 18.

​But the 43-year-old Australian model, also mother of four, respectfully declined the invite, revealing she wanted to keep that chapter of her life as it was.

​"20 years since my first Victoria's Secret show," Kerr wrote on her Instagram along with throwback pictures from past Victoria's Secret days.

​She continued, "Looking back with so much gratitude for the friendships, the magical memories and for everyone who made that chapter of my life so special."

​Kerr noted, expressing gratitude, "It meant so much to be invited to return this year, especially as it marks 20 years since my first show…."

​"But," explaining her reason, she noted, "I ultimately felt in my heart it was right to cherish this chapter as it was."

​"Sending so much love and light to everyone in this year's show!" she concluded.

​Miranda, who is currently married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, then posted a clip of herself walking in her lounge in a subsequent story and captioned jokingly, "Now on my way to put my kids to bed."

​The model welcomed three sons with Evan while she is also mom to son Flynn, whom she shares with ex husband Orlando Bloom.

​It is pertinent to mention that Miranda Kerr became a VS angel in 2007 and announced her departure in 2013.

However, she recently made an appearance on a runway at Paris Fashion Week during the Stella McCartney 2027 womenswear show.

​Other notable supermodels who made their return on the runway after a hiatus were Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio.