Presley Gerber's father Rande reacts to daughter Kaia's poignant tribute

Cindy Crawford, husband, Rande Gerber, has finally broken his silence weeks after son Presley Gerber's tragic death.

​The 64-year-old businessman mourned the loss of his 27-year-old son by taking it to social media.

​“My beautiful girl to my beautiful boy,” Rande wrote to his Instagram Stories, reposting his daughter Kaia Gerber's heartbreaking tribute to Presley.

“My life, my world, my heart. A moment that will live in me forever," he added to a subsequent slide.

​This came after the Gerber family released their first official joint statement on Sunday in an Instagram post.

​The trio wrote, "We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother.

​“We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever,” the statement read.

​They continued, “We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.

​The family concluded, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia."

​For those who are unaware of Presley's death, the eldest kid of Rande and Cindy died on September 20 due to a drug overdose. He was admitted to a rehabilitation center hours before his death.