Amanda Seyfried gives rare insight into life after Thomas Sadoski split

Amanda Seyfried is finding life "interesting" following her separation from Thomas Sadoski.

“It’s interesting, yeah, it’s interesting,” the 40-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday. “But, for a good reason. I don’t know, I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen [and] everything, everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life. That’s just, kind of, and I’m here tonight.”

“I’m meant to be here, and I get to go home tomorrow and I’m meant to be home and so on and so forth," she added.

The Housemaid alum then insisted that there are several lighter topics she wants to talk about at the moment.

"I like to talk abut the emus, and I like to talk about Halloween and you can engage with me if you want to talk about all things like apple pie and olives and really good hard ciders," she said.

For those unaware, Amanda and Thomas ended their nine-year marriage last month. They confirmed their separation via a joint statement shared on social media.

"We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever — and it’s good," the statement read.

The former couple shares two kids together.