Charlie Cox reveals how his son took the news of 'Daredevil: Born Again' ending

Charlie Cox has revealed that his 6-year-old son became deeply upset when he learned that Daredevil: Born Again was coming to an end.

In a new interview with People magazine, the 43-year-old actor admitted that it would not be easy saying goodbye to his vigilante character, as the show is set to conclude after its third season.

However, he had no idea what impact this heartbreaking news would have on his little son.

“I don’t think I am prepared for it. It’s been 12 years of my life. I think it’s very likely that at the end of my career, whenever that is, this character will be the most important to me," said Charlie.

"I don’t know if you can prepare yourself for that. I’m trying to prepare my son for it more than I’m preparing myself. He’s devastated," he continued.

Charlie added that his little son, whom he shares with wife Samantha Thomas, has just started coming around to his father playing a superhero.

“He’s 6,” he said of his son. “So he’s just coming on to the ‘my dad’s a superhero’ kind of stuff. When I told him, the color drained from his face. It didn’t occur to me that he’d be so impacted by it, so it’s very sweet.”

During the interview, Charlie confessed that transitioning out of the character will be a challenge.

“I think it’s going to be weird. But at the moment, I’m just so grateful for the time that we’ve had, all the stories we’ve got to tell, all the hours and hours. I think I’ve played Daredevil for 70 hours or something crazy. It has been such a gift and the great honor of my career,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the third and final season of Daredevil: Born Again is expected to release in 2027.