Stanley Tucci talks about being internet ‘Best boyfriend’

Stanley Tucci talks about him being internet’s favourite boyfriend.



The 65-year-old, who is currently promoting his movie mastermind, feels he has been in the business long enough to wear his fans

“I have no idea — I really don’t,” he said told PEOPLE. “I’m glad they are.”

Tucci continued: “I don’t know, I’ve been around a long time. So maybe I just wore them down.”

“And then everything changed,” he said with a laugh.

“It’s all my wife’s doing,” he joked about his internet-boyfriend status. “I guess she’s trying to get rid of me.”

The actor added: “Sometimes it’s very spontaneous, and other times I will say to [Blunt], ‘Hey, we need to do a thing, I want to do a video about this kind of dish, or I want to show this thing.’ ”

Last month, Stanley Tucci’s Tucci in Italy was debuted. Nat Geo, now, renewed the docuseries for a season two.

According to Deadline, The Terminal star’s series explore the richness of Italy’s food, and, culture.

The next season will have five episodes and the Transformers star will go to new places in the country, such as, Le Marche, Sicily, Veneto, Campania, and Sardinia.

In those areas, Stanley will get an insight into each region’s little-known culinary traditions by meeting local chefs, historians, farmers, winemakers, and artisans.

The renewal comes after the docuseries won at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards for Best Limited Series in a category where Nat Geo’s Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown and Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color, Netflix’s Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer and Simone Biles Rising and MGM+’s The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood were nominated.

It is relevant to mention Stanley has previously did a show CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, which also won two Emmys for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series.