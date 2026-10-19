Jenna Dewan teases first dance practice with new 'DWTS' partner Alan Bersten after Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension

Jenna Dewan has shared a first look at her Dancing with the Stars routine with Alan Bersten, who is filling in while Val Chmerkovskiy is suspended.

Dewan, 45, and Bersten, 32, appeared in an Instagram Stories video on the show’s account on Sunday. The rehearsal clip showed Dewan reveal that they will dance a Viennese waltz to Unchained Melody by the Righteous Brothers for Dedication Night.

She called it “the greatest most romantic song ever,” and dedicated the dance to her mom, Nancy.

Dedication Night is an episode where contestants dedicate their dances to people who have shaped their lives, often family or loved ones.

Chmerkovskiy, 40, was suspended for one week after a post about judge Carrie Ann Inaba, the first suspension of a pro in the show’s history.

Inaba, 58, had critiqued a move by his wife, Jenna Johnson, on October 12. The next day, he posted, “You almost saw the Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night,” which appeared to refer to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The post has been deleted.

He later apologised and said he was “truly sorry to Carrie Ann, and everyone who I hurt with my careless post.” Some days later, on October 17, he said he would sit out the October 20 episode so he wouldn’t distract from the week.

BBC Studios also directly called Chmerkovskiy's post “inappropriate” and that it does not reflect the show’s standards.