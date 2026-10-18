How Kim Kardashian shields her kids from negative headlines about Kanye West
Kim Kardashian says it was a plan which shielded Ye's image in front of their children
Kim Kardashian is arguably extremely protective of her kids. But her challenge, reportedly, rose when Kanye West went on an anti-Semitic rampage in the last few years.
Then came his publicity stunts with his wife, Bianca Censori. Together, they snowballed into a controversy that was hard for anyone to ignore.
This left the Skims mogul in a fix. She has to save her kids from negative headlines about their father and, by extension, protect his image in front of them.
Though it is unclear which period Kardashian is referring to when she says Ye courted controversy, she has still laid out a plan at home.
Lockdown, the reality star said whenever she texted it – she said in an interview with the Daily Mail – her household got the message.
This means no television news, no radio and especially no SiriusXM.
"My whole household knows what a “lockdown“ means if I text it. Like, “We’re on lockdown. No TVs Not even, like, SiriusXM, because they talk about current events in real time."
That said, Kardashian, in a recent though separate interview, shed light on her relationship with West.
“That time in my life was so, so much fun. And so special. It was, like, the normal years, the calm before the storm," she told The Cut.
Kardashian and West married for nearly seven years. The pair shares four children.
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