Cruz Beckham puts aside family drama to celebrate girlfriend Jackie’s birthday

Cruz Beckham ignored the family feud rumors his family is drowning in and showed his love for girlfriend Jackie Apostel as she celebrates turning 31.

He posted a sweet tribute on Instagram which included romantic pictures of the couple.

His famous parents, former footballer Sir David Beckham and Spice Girl Lady Victoria Beckham, were also among the celebrities wishing the fashion model a happy birthday.

Cruz took to Instagram with a carousel of loved-up photos of himself and Apostel kissing and embracing. “Happy Birthday my love. You have no idea how much I love you,” he wrote in the caption.

Apostel replied in the comments, “I love you more.”

The couple, who celebrated their two-year anniversary this summer, recently adopted a puppy together called Sandy Jean Beckham, who was featured in Apostel’s birthday post with the dog’s Instagram page commenting, “Mum and dad!!!!”

Apostel also marked the occasion with her own Instagram post, which showed a photo of herself as an adult along with one as a young child. “Slide 2 is who’s actually birthdaying today. Thank you for all the sweetest wishes,” she captioned her upload.

“Feeling nothing but grateful for another year and all the ones after.”

Holly Ramsay-Peaty, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and Spice Girl Mel C, real name Melanie Chisholm, were among those who wished Apostel a happy birthday.

Chisholm’s fellow Spice Girl and Cruz’s mother, Lady Beckham, also commented and wrote, “Happy birthday we love you so much xxxxxxx.”

Lady Beckham shared several posts of her own to her 33 million Instagram followers, posting a group photo with Apostel, along with a sweet snap of her and Cruz dancing together.

The final post featured a black and white photograph of Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham with Lady Beckham and her husband Sir David, with the caption, “You truly are the kindest, most beautiful soul and we all love you very much.”

Former Manchester United star Sir David echoed the sentiment with his own Instagram stories, wishing his son’s girl “the best day” and writing: “We love you, happy birthday Jackie.”