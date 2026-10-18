'It's shameless': Piers Morgan comes out to help Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘hate’ the phrase ‘working members of the royal family’,

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has come out in support of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their friend made shocking remarks apparently on behalf of them.

The friend says Meghan and Harry — who are said to be ‘emotional and overjoyed’ at the reception they got in Nottingham — think it is a ‘lazy’ definition of royal duty.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah shared the Sunday Times report on her X, formerly Twitter handle, and said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘hate’ the phrase ‘working members of the royal family’, believing it to be a “lazy” definition of royal duty.”

The expert further tweeted, “They are members of the royal family and they work,”’ say friends. "Views that won’t help ease tensions with the royal family.”

Piers Morgan reacted to Roya’s tweeted saying, “Let me help them.”

Morgan explained, “Working Royals do endless duties for the good of their country.

“These two grifters are doing fake ‘royal work’ to line their own pockets.”

He further said, “It’s shameless, shameful and should be stopped.”

Earlier, speaking to the Sunday Times, the friend has revealed Meghan and Harry’s reaction saying, “It's misleading to call them 'former royals'.”

The friend said the couple are not in favour of the phrase 'working members of the royal family', and believe it is a 'lazy' definition.