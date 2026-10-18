Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s priorities in the UK surface: ‘What do Archie & Lili do?’

With Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet having just settled into the UK, the lifestyle, the impact, and the efforts their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have made just came to light.

Now for those unversed, the young tots moved just before their new school year was set to begin. It is also pertinent to mention that even the timeline of their stay has been kept under wraps but according to new findings, fans finally have an answer about what the kiddos are doing inside the UK.

The report that brought this to the surface claims that Meghan’s intentions in all this is that the kids “have adjusted well and that’s the most important thing to her [Meghan],” according to People.

They also say, “after they first arrived in England, their focus was on establishing a routine and getting the kids settled into school.” Now “they’re both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them.”

The only thing treated as a priority on their schedule is that “they’re enjoying family weekends together.”

However, life wasn’t always this way, back when the couple moved time zones, into the other side of the pond, their lives changed dramatically. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acquired many partnerships, and brand deals. They even did interviews following this transition.

As for what happened after the move, the ‘transition’ is said to have happened rapidly, as seen in behind-the-scenes images the Sussexes shared in their docuseries for Netflix a couple of years later.

From Vancouver Island, Canada to Santa Barbara, California, and Tyler Perry’s house in between, the couple moved around in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But before that, their last leg of royal work included attending the Endeavour Fund Awards and the Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey.

A couple of years later news came that a 12-month ‘review period’ concluded, which meant that the Sussexes would officially be confirmed as not returning to royal life. This also led to the stripping of Prince Harry’s honorary military titles, and royal patronages.

From that point on the interviews, (Oprah Winfrey, 60 Minutes, CBS, BBC) the docuseries, (Harry & Meghan) began, right after deals were signed with both Netflix and Spotify.

While the Netflix deal is said to be ongoing, despite it being in a diminished capacity, the Spotify deal fell through and fans even saw the CEO, Daniel Ek, come out and accuse the couple of being “grafters.”

A couple of years later, around 2023, in January the memoir that Prince Harry had been working on came out, titled Spare, and showcased details from the Sandringham summit, the dog bowl incident (where Prince Harry was thrown in by his brother) as well as a promise of ‘more material’ should a second book be in consideration.

In between all this (in 2021) Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor joined the family, but not before Meghan suffered a miscarriage that she later penned for The New York Times, titled ‘The Losses We Share’.

The only documented returns to the UK where Meghan followed her husband was for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (June 2022), then later her funeral as well. However, it did not end there because then the King’s Coronation followed, Lilibet and Archie became Prince and Princess, as is their ‘birthright’ in the words of their father, following that many years later the father and son duo made their first official contact in Windsor Castle, over tea for nearly an hour. Since then the anti-royal interviews have reduced, and its said the Sussexes are working towards rehabilitation, despite Prince William’s rumored dissatisfaction.