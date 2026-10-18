Ben Affleck reveals Bruce Willis' advice he's glad he ignored

Ben Affleck revealed that he once did not listen to Bruce Willis' advice and ended up winning seven Academy Awards.

​During his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Good Will Hunting actor revealed that Bruce advised him against starring in Shakespeare in Love but Ben is glad he did not follow the advice.

​Recalling the conversation he had with Bruce while they were filming the 1998 sci-fi movie Armageddon, Ben said, "He was like, 'Man, don't go do that Shakespeare movie, man. You don't wanna do that movie.'"

​Despite Bruce's words, he went on to play actor Ned Alleyn in Shakespeare in Love and the film became a major success, winning seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

​"[He] was wrong about that one," Ben remarked, adding that Willis "hadn't read the script, in all fairness," before offering his opinion.

​The 54-year-old actor and filmmaker also recalled Bruce's criticism of his naturally high-pitched voice.

​"Bruce Willis once turned to me and was like, 'Your voice is too high,'" Ben looked back.

​"I was like, 'What?' He was like, 'Don't have that high voice.' I was like, 'Bruce, that's just my voice. Can I change that?'"

Bruce, who is currently battling dementia, according to Ben replied, "You don't wanna sound like that, man! I'm helping you out!"

​However, despite the unsolicited advice, Ben remarked he still loves Bruce and called him "the sweetest guy in the world."

He added, "I love Bruce, and he really was giving me a tip."