Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘might not end up coming back’

It seems Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do have a limit, and that is bubbling over, faster than previously thought. Now for those unversed with the background of this insight – it was recently claimed that Meghan’s already issued an ultimatum about a US return.

But this time around, the claim come from editor at large of Mail Online, Charlotte Griffiths.

She believes, that the couple are “both feeling fed up” and are saying to those around him, “they’ve had enough” and that its “not working” in the UK.

Whether it be due to security or other issues, Ms Griffiths explained their exasperation by admitting, “they don’t have high hopes for their security, and they’re a bit worried about how they’re being received here in the UK, and it’s getting them down a bit.”

She didn’t conclude there either, and instead has said, “they’re actually getting quite homesick for California, so I hear. In fact, some of their friends are fearing that when they go home for both half term, which is coming up in just a couple of weeks' time and for Christmas, they might not end up coming back.”

“So my bets are that I don’t think we will see them here beyond Christmas,” she said. But before actually signing off she added, “I’m just going to put that out there now. So watch this space because it sounds like their move to the UK might not last as long as we had expected.”