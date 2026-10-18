Carrot Top makes first public statement after alleged suicide attempt ​

Carrot Top is speaking out for the first time after his hospital discharge following an alleged suicide attempt.

​The 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, took to his Instagram account on Saturday to express his gratitude to fans and pals for showing their love and support amid his health issue.

​“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks, " he began.

​"Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know,” Carrot Top continued. “While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I’ve felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart."

​Though he did not confirm his suicide attempt, the comedian was Thankful for people who showed up during his difficult time.

​"Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!” he added.

​Carrot Top concluded his statement with a nod to his upcoming show in Las Vegas at the famed Luxor Hotel & Casino on Monday, October 19.

​For those unversed, Carrot Top was rushed to hospital in Las Vegas on September 18 in an emergency, which has been reported as a suicide attempt.

His rep said at the time, “Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy.

​Shortly after the incident, as reported by the Daily Mail, the comedian’s lawyer claimed that Carrot Top was allegedly asked to pay $500,000 by singer Brian Evans or else his sexually explicit recording would get leaked amid their sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by Brian against Carrot in July 2026.