Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie have ‘right to resign’ from Royal positions

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie deserve to carve their own path.



The York sisters, who have been laying low ever since their parents were evicted from the Royal Lodge, are urged to make their own choices over their involvement with the royal family.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker tells GB News earlier this year: "Being a member of the Royal Family is not something you choose; you're born into it, and you must have the right to, in inverted commas, resign and then do something else. It can't be a life sentence. If you want to go away and do something else, you should be entitled to do that."

He added: "The reality is that Beatrice and Eugenie still retain their HRH titles, and really, if they want to go and work in the private sector or do their own thing, that for me is fine - as Harry and Meghan have done. But they can't have one foot in the camp of the Royal Family and one foot in the camp of private enterprise for themselves."

The expert said: "They're either working royals or they're not working royals. If they're not working royals, they shouldn't have HRH titles.”

However, despite the circumstances, according to royal commentator Phil Dampier, Beatrice and Eugenie have quietly been visiting their mother, Sarah Ferguson, at her new rental home.

Though, they are in no a rush to associate with her publicly.

“Friends tell me they have both been to see her at her new house in the past couple of weeks,” he told HELLO!.

“I don't think they want to be seen with her in public at the moment, and she probably realises it's not a good idea either, but behind the scenes they are talking and trying to be supportive.”

Fergie reportedly moved into her new rental space in UK after keeping a low-profile in public.

However, Phil emphasised that the sisters, who were once very close to their parents, do not share the same relationship anymore.

“I don't think the relationship is quite as close as it used to be, certainly,” he explained. “I think the days of them being the tripod and inseparable have been fragmented.’