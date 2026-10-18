Prince Harry, Meghan have ‘absolutely no intentions’ to stop pseudo Royal tours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no intention to stop their faux Royal tours.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently enjoyed the success of their charitable trip to Nottingham, feel they can create great rapport with Britons if they continue such engagements.

A source close to the couple tells Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff: "They can achieve great support for charities and intend to do so. There will be more days like this going forward. For security reasons, it had the shape of a royal event but that is because, ultimately, that is who they are."

Responding to recent comments, Royal watchers took to social media to share their two cents about the Sussex plans.

They said: "There you have it. They have absolutely no intentions of stopping these pseudo-royal visits, no doubt clashing with the working royals. They have made their intentions very clear."

"They are not behaving like private citizens and a clearer distinction must be put in place," they added.

Another said: "This must be addressed with a firm hand, otherwise they will continue to flaunt royal adjacency." A third wrote: "They don't need to publicise their visits. Why don't they do what other celebrities do and visit the institutions in secret and then release the photos afterward?"