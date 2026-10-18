Billy Ray Cyrus dodges Elizabeth Hurley engagement question

Billy Ray Cyrus was recently seen for the first time since girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley sparked engagement rumors with a large diamond ring on her ring finger.

Cyrus, 65, was reportedly walking through a parking lot in West Hollywood, California, with a newly bought guitar on his back when asked about the engagement rumours.

In response, he just sidestepped the question. “I got me a new guitar,” he said, per Daily Mail.

The exchange with the paparazzi comes after Hurley, 61, shared several behind-the-scenes photos from her series The ‘Burbs. In them, she showed off the sparkling ring. The couple have been together for more than a year.

Sources also weighed in with Page Six on Cyrus' rumoured engagement to the Austin Powers actress. “She’s filming The ‘Burbs; I hardly think this ring is a prop,” one insider said.