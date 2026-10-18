Billy Ray Cyrus dodges Elizabeth Hurley engagement question
Billy Ray Cyrus deflects engagement questions in first sighting since Elizabeth Hurley’s ring photos
Billy Ray Cyrus was recently seen for the first time since girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley sparked engagement rumors with a large diamond ring on her ring finger.
Cyrus, 65, was reportedly walking through a parking lot in West Hollywood, California, with a newly bought guitar on his back when asked about the engagement rumours.
In response, he just sidestepped the question. “I got me a new guitar,” he said, per Daily Mail.
The exchange with the paparazzi comes after Hurley, 61, shared several behind-the-scenes photos from her series The ‘Burbs. In them, she showed off the sparkling ring. The couple have been together for more than a year.
Sources also weighed in with Page Six on Cyrus' rumoured engagement to the Austin Powers actress. “She’s filming The ‘Burbs; I hardly think this ring is a prop,” one insider said.
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