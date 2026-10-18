Halle Berry ‘flies into rage’ amid custody battle with ex husband

Halle Berry’s legal battle with ex-husband has exposed the actress’s personality traits.

The 60-year-old Oscar winner, often experiences mood swings and raged despite her understanding nature.

The comments comes amid custody fight with former husband, Olivier Martinez, over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

“Halle can be the loveliest human being you’ve ever met, then within seconds she’ll fly into a rage,” the source said.

“There is what I can only term as a dysregulation to her moods that many, many people in her world have witnessed. And while I personally have never seen her be like that with her children, the polarity of her moods are well known among her friends … I don’t think anyone in her life is immune to the mood swings.”

A judge has ruled that Halle Berry’s 13-year-old son, Maceo, can testify in the custody dispute with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

The ruling came on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and PEOPLE.

A hearing is set for Friday.

Martinez, 60, alleges that during a 26 September incident at Berry’s home, she jumped on their son, put her hands around his neck and choked him while he was playing a virtual reality game.

He is seeking a restraining order for himself and Maceo, and sole custody.

A judge granted him a temporary restraining order on 1 October, ordering Berry, 60, to stay 100 yards from him.

It allows her unsupervised daytime visits with Maceo under their August 2023 agreement, on Mondays and Tuesdays and every other weekend.

Berry denies the allegations.