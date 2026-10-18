Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘absolutely fascinating’ Nottingham trip raises concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle latest Markle‘s latest visit to Nottingham has raised security concerns.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are adamant on getting taxpayer funded security from the Home Office due to major threats, have shocked royal watchers as they make a solo trip to Nottingham.

Questioning the couples’ safety concerns, Royal expert, Russell Myers, tells the Daily Mirror that the appearance was “absolutely fascinating”

“There was no such action for Harry and Meghan,” Myers said. “Anyone could have reported this.”

“Three community policemen were also on hand to help with crowd control, but their services were not required,” she added.

"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” Prince Harry earlier explained to BB as he demanded decoy for himself and his family.

Detailing the visit, the statement declared that this was an opportunity for the couple to “reflect on what comes next”.“

For The Duke and Duchess, returning to Nottingham was an opportunity to reconnect with a community close to their hearts and reflect on what comes next,” the statement read after detailing their visit.

“Across the work here, a common thread emerged: opportunity grows through relationships built over time, the commitment of people who support one another, and places where everyone feels a sense of belonging.”