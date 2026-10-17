Led Zeppelin star Robert Plant gets emotional recalling son’s death

Led Zeppelin front man Robert Plant said he “didn’t need the group” after the death of his son.

The 78-year-old musician found fame in the rock band in the late 1960s alongside guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham.

While on tour in America with Led Zeppelin in 1977, Plant discovered that his five-year-old son Karac had died after contracting a stomach virus.

In an interview with The Times, the veteran rocker recalled how the loss of his son changed his perspective on the band.

“Well, there was no map, no instructions to Led Zeppelin, and we just carried on,” he said. “But I didn’t need the group after losing my boy.”

Plant continued, “These musical romances are great when everything is great. When things go left of centre, who wants to sit backstage for hours and hours with people you’ve been stuck with since 1968?

“You’re not playing cards, you’re not going to the movies, you’re just waiting. I was always looking to get away,” he added.

The award-winning group disbanded in 1980 shortly after John Bonham, their drummer, died aged 32 due to alcohol poisoning.

“John was a sensitive, big-hearted guy who got overwhelmed by the boredom of the moving monolith,” Plant said of Bonham. “He was torn between missing his family and being the classiest drummer from any rock band. He couldn’t leave it behind.”

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer explained that he now leads a quiet life living in Shatterford, a village in Worcestershire.

He spoke fondly about how “nobody gives a f***” about his fame and musical achievements, and said he continues to perform.

Reflecting on his recent musical endeavours, Plant said, “Right into the 90s there was an earnest, intense approach to honouring Led Zeppelin – like we were dragging it around with us. I still honour Led Zeppelin, but in a lighter way.”

When asked about whether he wishes to return to song-writing, Plant admitted, “I really want to write.”

“But what we have going on around us right now is so vast, with a helplessness about everything and a national sense of panic in America, that my words have nothing to do with anything at all and it would just be trite.”

“I want to entertain, sing as well as I can, crack jokes, send myself up and make people feel good. At this time in my life, that’s everything. That and getting out of bed,” Robert Plant detailed of how he’s carrying life.