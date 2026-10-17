Zara Larsson hints at new plans for ‘next era’

Zara Larsson wants to "elevate" her aesthetic even more for her "next era."

During a recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, co-hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang asked the Lush Life hitmaker if she's working on the follow-up to her 2025 breakthrough album Midnight Sun.

In response, Zara revealed that she already knows what "my next era is going to be."

"It's definitely not a 180," she replied. "It will be like fun and joyful and happiness and colours, but like elevated and refined... I have a name for it. I know what I want. But I do think where we are right now, I'm not done with the Midnight Sun era."

The Never Forget You star noted that the video for her song, Blue Moon, may give fans an idea of what they can expect from her upcoming music.

"I hope when people see this music video, it's going to make them feel like we're in the world, but we have evolved a bit," the 28-year-old mentioned.

She further added, "Whatever comes next, I want to build that trust with the listeners and the people who are watching it to know, like, you're in good hands and come with me on this journey, and I will show you great things."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Zara Larsson also confirmed that she wants to go on tour again.

"I really just want to be more creative, and my dream is to have a full-on arena tour where I can really have an amazing production and go wherever I'm at and have the same stage and just everything that I've dreamed of to really entertain and like do that as well as I can possibly do. I just can't wait for that," she told the hosts of her future plan as she smiled.