Meghan Markle sparks divorce rumours as she ditches engagement ring

Meghan Markle has ignited fresh divorce rumors as she was not wearing her engagement ring during her first public appearance with Prince Harry in the UK following their return from California.

For those unaware, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended charitable events in Nottingham on October 15, nearly two months after their return to Britain.

During this outing, the Suits actress was seen without her diamond engagement ring. The absence of the piece of jewelry has sparked speculation that Markle and Harry have secretly separated.

"The timing of Meghan appearing without her engagement ring was always going to attract attention because this was such an important public occasion for her and Harry," the insider told RadarOnline.

The source further shared, "The fact that one of the most recognizable symbols of their marriage was conspicuously absent has inevitably prompted people to question whether everything is as harmonious behind the scenes as their public appearance suggests.

"That doesn't mean there is a problem with the marriage, but when you're dealing with two people whose every gesture is examined, even something as simple as leaving a ring at home can become a major talking point, and there are fresh rumors the pair have secretly split and even divorced, and are only together for 'brand Sussex," the confidant added.