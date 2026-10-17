Jennie gets candid about being ‘honest’ through music: ‘I learned so much’

Jennie just detailed her journey as a solo artist and how it led to self-discovery and put a hold on "overthinking everything."

The 30-year-old star rose to prominence as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, but Jennie feels she's evolved markedly since embarking on her solo career.

The singer, who released her debut studio album, Ruby, in 2025, told Interview magazine, "I think I’m becoming more confident in trusting my instincts and not overthinking everything.”

"With Ruby, I learned so much about myself as an artist, and with FALLEN ANGEL and Less Than A Lover, I wanted to keep exploring while showing a softer and more vulnerable side of myself. They both come from very real emotions and experiences, and I wanted to let those feelings exist without trying to make them too perfect or explain them too much,” she added.

"Whether I’m writing, working on the production, or creating the visuals, I’m learning to trust what feels honest to me and enjoy where that takes me,” the Like Jennie hitmaker explained.

Jennie hopes her music feels "honest" to where she's currently at in her life.

The chart-topping star stated, "I think I’m at a point where I’m really enjoying letting myself change. I don’t feel like I need to have everything figured out or know exactly what the next chapter is supposed to sound like. Right now, I’m drawn to making music that feels honest to wherever I am in that moment.”

"I want to keep experimenting, trying things that might surprise people, and giving myself the freedom to evolve without putting too many rules around what my music should be,” she further mentioned.

Jennie also admitted that finding her voice as a solo artist has been a lengthy process. "I don’t think there was one exact moment where I suddenly felt like, 'This is my voice.' It’s been more of a process of finding different parts of myself through every song and every project.

"Ruby was a huge part of that because it was the first time I really got to build an entire world of my own from beginning to end,” she said while speaking of her debut solo studio album.